No. 27 Bar & Lounge in Dublin
About
An elegant bar at The Shelbourne hotel in the heart of Dublin, known for its sophisticated atmosphere, rich interiors, and original artwork by Victor Richardson. The establishment offers guests light dishes, fine wines, and beautiful views, making it a popular spot for relaxation and social gatherings.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
27 St Stephen's Green, Dublin, D02 K224
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 23:30
Tuesday10:00 - 23:30
Wednesday10:00 - 00:30
Thursday10:00 - 00:30
Friday10:00 - 01:30
Saturday10:00 - 01:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:00