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No. 27 Bar & Lounge in Dublin

No. 27 Bar & Lounge

About

An elegant bar at The Shelbourne hotel in the heart of Dublin, known for its sophisticated atmosphere, rich interiors, and original artwork by Victor Richardson. The establishment offers guests light dishes, fine wines, and beautiful views, making it a popular spot for relaxation and social gatherings.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

27 St Stephen's Green, Dublin, D02 K224

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 23:30
Tuesday10:00 - 23:30
Wednesday10:00 - 00:30
Thursday10:00 - 00:30
Friday10:00 - 01:30
Saturday10:00 - 01:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:00