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National Museum of Ireland – Archaeology in Dublin

National Museum of Ireland – Archaeology

About

The country's leading museum, preserving artifacts from 7000 BCE to the Middle Ages. Housed in a Victorian building, it features famous Celtic treasures (the Tara Brooch, the Ardagh Chalice), bog bodies, Bronze Age gold, and Viking heritage.

Contacts

35A Kildare St, Dublin 2, D02 YK38
+35316777444

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday13:00 - 17:00