National Museum of Ireland – Archaeology in Dublin
About
The country's leading museum, preserving artifacts from 7000 BCE to the Middle Ages. Housed in a Victorian building, it features famous Celtic treasures (the Tara Brooch, the Ardagh Chalice), bog bodies, Bronze Age gold, and Viking heritage.
Contacts
35A Kildare St, Dublin 2, D02 YK38
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday13:00 - 17:00