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MoLI – Museum of Literature Ireland in Dublin

MoLI – Museum of Literature Ireland

About

An interactive cultural space dedicated to the country's rich literary heritage. Located in the historic UCD Naughton Joyce Centre building, the museum offers unique exhibitions, including original manuscripts by James Joyce, multimedia installations, a café, and cozy gardens.

Contacts

86 St Stephen's Green, Saint Kevin's, Dublin, D02 XY43
+35317165900

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:30 - 17:30
Wednesday10:30 - 17:30
Thursday10:30 - 17:30
Friday10:30 - 17:30
Saturday10:30 - 17:30
Sunday10:30 - 17:30