MoLI – Museum of Literature Ireland in Dublin
About
An interactive cultural space dedicated to the country's rich literary heritage. Located in the historic UCD Naughton Joyce Centre building, the museum offers unique exhibitions, including original manuscripts by James Joyce, multimedia installations, a café, and cozy gardens.
Contacts
86 St Stephen's Green, Saint Kevin's, Dublin, D02 XY43
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:30 - 17:30
Wednesday10:30 - 17:30
Thursday10:30 - 17:30
Friday10:30 - 17:30
Saturday10:30 - 17:30
Sunday10:30 - 17:30