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The Irish Rock 'N' Roll Museum Experience in Dublin

The Irish Rock 'N' Roll Museum Experience

About

An interactive immersion into Ireland's musical history, offering 60–75 minute guided tours. You can see rare artifacts, including a unique collection dedicated to Phil Lynott and Thin Lizzy, as well as learn stories about legendary Irish artists in the heart of Temple Bar.

Contacts

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, D02 RD26
+353894490795

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:30 - 17:00
Tuesday10:30 - 17:00
Wednesday10:30 - 17:00
Thursday10:30 - 17:00
Friday10:30 - 17:00
Saturday10:30 - 17:00
Sunday10:30 - 17:00