The Irish Rock 'N' Roll Museum Experience in Dublin
About
An interactive immersion into Ireland's musical history, offering 60–75 minute guided tours. You can see rare artifacts, including a unique collection dedicated to Phil Lynott and Thin Lizzy, as well as learn stories about legendary Irish artists in the heart of Temple Bar.
Contacts
Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, D02 RD26
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:30 - 17:00
Tuesday10:30 - 17:00
Wednesday10:30 - 17:00
Thursday10:30 - 17:00
Friday10:30 - 17:00
Saturday10:30 - 17:00
Sunday10:30 - 17:00