St Enda's Park in Dublin
About
A picturesque, historic location. It offers pleasant walks along the river, a waterfall, a walled garden, as well as the Patrick Pearse Museum, housed in the building of his former school, offering visitors nature and history in one place.
Contacts
273 Harold's Grange Rd, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, D16 TD26
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 21:00
Tuesday09:00 - 21:00
Wednesday09:00 - 21:00
Thursday09:00 - 21:00
Friday09:00 - 21:00
Saturday09:00 - 21:00
Sunday09:00 - 21:00