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St Enda's Park in Dublin

St Enda's Park

About

A picturesque, historic location. It offers pleasant walks along the river, a waterfall, a walled garden, as well as the Patrick Pearse Museum, housed in the building of his former school, offering visitors nature and history in one place.

Contacts

273 Harold's Grange Rd, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, D16 TD26
+35314934208

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 21:00
Tuesday09:00 - 21:00
Wednesday09:00 - 21:00
Thursday09:00 - 21:00
Friday09:00 - 21:00
Saturday09:00 - 21:00
Sunday09:00 - 21:00