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Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin

Saint Patrick's Cathedral

About

The largest church in Ireland, the national cathedral of the Church of Ireland, built in the medieval Gothic style. It is a prominent historical landmark, known for having Jonathan Swift as its dean, as well as a venue for state ceremonies and concerts.

Contacts

St Patrick's Close, Dublin, D08 H6X3
+35314539472

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:30 - 17:00
Tuesday09:30 - 17:00
Wednesday09:30 - 17:00
Thursday09:30 - 17:00
Friday09:30 - 17:00
Saturday09:00 - 17:00
Sunday09:00 - 14:30