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The Book of Kells Experience in Dublin

The Book of Kells Experience

About

A unique exhibition at Trinity College showcasing the Book of Kells (9th century), an illuminated manuscript Gospel featuring exquisite illustrations. Visitors view the ancient manuscript and the famous Long Room of the library, home to 200,000 books, immersing themselves in the history of Ireland.

Contacts

Trinity College, The University of Dublin Trinity College, College Green, South-East Inner City, Dublin
+35318962320

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday09:00 - 18:30
Sunday09:30 - 18:00