The Book of Kells Experience in Dublin
About
A unique exhibition at Trinity College showcasing the Book of Kells (9th century), an illuminated manuscript Gospel featuring exquisite illustrations. Visitors view the ancient manuscript and the famous Long Room of the library, home to 200,000 books, immersing themselves in the history of Ireland.
Contacts
Trinity College, The University of Dublin Trinity College, College Green, South-East Inner City, Dublin
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday09:00 - 18:30
Sunday09:30 - 18:00