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FIRE Steakhouse & Bar in Dublin

FIRE Steakhouse & Bar

About

An award-winning restaurant located in the city center in a historic building from 1864. It is known for its premium Irish steaks and unique interior featuring high vaulted ceilings, stained glass windows, and a terrace overlooking the Lord Mayor's garden.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

The Mansion House, Dawson St, Dublin 2, D02 XK40
+35316767200

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 21:15
Tuesday17:00 - 21:15
Wednesday17:00 - 21:15
Thursday17:00 - 21:30
Friday17:00 - 21:30
Saturday13:00 - 22:00
Sunday13:00 - 21:00