FIRE Steakhouse & Bar in Dublin
About
An award-winning restaurant located in the city center in a historic building from 1864. It is known for its premium Irish steaks and unique interior featuring high vaulted ceilings, stained glass windows, and a terrace overlooking the Lord Mayor's garden.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
The Mansion House, Dawson St, Dublin 2, D02 XK40
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 21:15
Tuesday17:00 - 21:15
Wednesday17:00 - 21:15
Thursday17:00 - 21:30
Friday17:00 - 21:30
Saturday13:00 - 22:00
Sunday13:00 - 21:00