WILDE in Dublin
About
A luxurious restaurant in the center of Dublin, offering an elegant 1930s atmosphere with an abundance of greenery and an al fresco dining effect. The menu focuses on the finest Irish ingredients, classic local dishes, and international cuisine.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Harry St, Dublin 2, D02 CH66
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:30 - 21:30
Tuesday12:30 - 21:30
Wednesday12:30 - 21:30
Thursday12:30 - 21:30
Friday12:30 - 21:30
Saturday12:30 - 21:30
Sunday12:30 - 21:30