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WILDE in Dublin

WILDE

About

A luxurious restaurant in the center of Dublin, offering an elegant 1930s atmosphere with an abundance of greenery and an al fresco dining effect. The menu focuses on the finest Irish ingredients, classic local dishes, and international cuisine.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Harry St, Dublin 2, D02 CH66
+35316463352

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:30 - 21:30
Tuesday12:30 - 21:30
Wednesday12:30 - 21:30
Thursday12:30 - 21:30
Friday12:30 - 21:30
Saturday12:30 - 21:30
Sunday12:30 - 21:30