Bloom Brasserie & Wine Bar in Dublin
About
A modern restaurant offering dishes made from local ingredients under the direction of Chef Paul. The establishment is known for its relaxed atmosphere, sincere service, a wide selection of wines, and simple yet high-quality dishes focused on the gastronomic experience.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
11 Baggot Street Upper, Dublin, D04 HN92
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday16:00 - 22:30
Sunday13:00 - 20:00