Matt The Thresher in Dublin
About
A popular restaurant and bar in the center of Dublin, specializing in fresh Irish seafood and steaks. The establishment is known for its high-quality cuisine, cozy atmosphere, excellent wine list, and professional service.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
31-32 Pembroke Street Lower, Dublin 2, D02 Y523
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 20:45
Tuesday12:00 - 21:45
Wednesday12:00 - 21:45
Thursday12:00 - 21:45
Friday12:00 - 21:45
Saturday12:30 - 21:45
Sunday13:00 - 20:30