Yamamori Izakaya Japas & Sake in Dublin
About
A popular Japanese gastropub in the center of Dublin, offering a fusion of traditional izakaya culture with a modern Irish twist.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
12 South Great George's Street, Dublin 2, D02 RD36
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 22:30
Saturday13:00 - 22:30
Sunday13:00 - 21:00