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Yamamori Izakaya Japas & Sake in Dublin

Yamamori Izakaya Japas & Sake

About

A popular Japanese gastropub in the center of Dublin, offering a fusion of traditional izakaya culture with a modern Irish twist.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

12 South Great George's Street, Dublin 2, D02 RD36
+35316458001

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 22:30
Saturday13:00 - 22:30
Sunday13:00 - 21:00