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SOLE Seafood & Grill in Dublin

SOLE Seafood & Grill

About

An elite seafood restaurant in the center of Dublin. The establishment is renowned for Irish seafood, signature wines, cocktails, and sustainable practices, working with local producers.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

47 Drury St, Dublin 2, D02 K753
+35315442300

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 21:30
Tuesday17:00 - 21:30
Wednesday17:00 - 21:30
Thursday12:00 - 21:30
Friday12:00 - 21:30
Saturday13:00 - 22:00
Sunday13:00 - 21:00