SOLE Seafood & Grill in Dublin
About
An elite seafood restaurant in the center of Dublin. The establishment is renowned for Irish seafood, signature wines, cocktails, and sustainable practices, working with local producers.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
47 Drury St, Dublin 2, D02 K753
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 21:30
Tuesday17:00 - 21:30
Wednesday17:00 - 21:30
Thursday12:00 - 21:30
Friday12:00 - 21:30
Saturday13:00 - 22:00
Sunday13:00 - 21:00