Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen in Dublin
About
An iconic fine dining restaurant in the heart of Dublin, holder of two Michelin stars. Under the direction of chef Mickaël Viljanen, the restaurant offers an exquisite menu with a focus on modern European cuisine and impeccable service, blending a historic atmosphere with contemporary luxury.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
18-19 Parnell Square N, Rotunda, Dublin 1, D01 T3V8
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 21:30
Wednesday18:30 - 21:30
Thursday12:00 - 21:30
Friday12:00 - 21:30
Saturday12:00 - 21:30