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RU

Il Vicoletto in Dublin

Il Vicoletto

About

A cozy Italian restaurant located in the very heart of Dublin, near the Temple Bar district. It is known for its authentic Italian cuisine, warm atmosphere, and attentive service, offering guests dishes made from fresh ingredients — including pasta and pizza — in the center of a bustling city.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

5 Crow St, Temple Bar, Dublin, D02 N228
+353877371604

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday12:30 - 22:30
Saturday12:30 - 22:30
Sunday16:00 - 22:00