Il Vicoletto in Dublin
About
A cozy Italian restaurant located in the very heart of Dublin, near the Temple Bar district. It is known for its authentic Italian cuisine, warm atmosphere, and attentive service, offering guests dishes made from fresh ingredients — including pasta and pizza — in the center of a bustling city.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
5 Crow St, Temple Bar, Dublin, D02 N228
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday12:30 - 22:30
Saturday12:30 - 22:30
Sunday16:00 - 22:00