Ryleigh's Rooftop Steakhouse in Dublin
About
A panoramic restaurant and steakhouse located on the sixth floor of The Mayson hotel in Dublin. The establishment is known for its city views and a modern take on classic grill cuisine.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
82 N Wall Quay, North Wall, Dublin, D01 XR83
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 22:00
Tuesday07:00 - 22:00
Wednesday07:00 - 22:00
Thursday07:00 - 22:00
Friday07:00 - 22:00
Saturday08:00 - 22:00
Sunday08:00 - 22:00