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Ryleigh's Rooftop Steakhouse in Dublin

Ryleigh's Rooftop Steakhouse

About

A panoramic restaurant and steakhouse located on the sixth floor of The Mayson hotel in Dublin. The establishment is known for its city views and a modern take on classic grill cuisine.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

82 N Wall Quay, North Wall, Dublin, D01 XR83
+35312457911

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 22:00
Tuesday07:00 - 22:00
Wednesday07:00 - 22:00
Thursday07:00 - 22:00
Friday07:00 - 22:00
Saturday08:00 - 22:00
Sunday08:00 - 22:00