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F.X. Buckley in Dublin

F.X. Buckley

About

The restaurant offers high-quality steaks, oysters, and classic side dishes in a cozy setting. It is renowned for its excellent service and the quality of its meat.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

1A Pembroke Street Lower, Dublin 2, D02 TF61
+35316764606

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday13:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 21:00