F.X. Buckley in Dublin
About
The restaurant offers high-quality steaks, oysters, and classic side dishes in a cozy setting. It is renowned for its excellent service and the quality of its meat.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
1A Pembroke Street Lower, Dublin 2, D02 TF61
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday13:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 21:00