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The Club Room in Edinburgh

The Club Room

About

One of the most impressive buildings on George Street. Although it is not a club in the traditional sense, its Club Room offers an old-world atmosphere, luxurious interiors, and an excellent selection of wines and cocktails.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

14 George St, Edinburgh EH2 2PF
+441316248624

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 00:00
Saturday10:00 - 00:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00