The Club Room in Edinburgh
About
One of the most impressive buildings on George Street. Although it is not a club in the traditional sense, its Club Room offers an old-world atmosphere, luxurious interiors, and an excellent selection of wines and cocktails.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
14 George St, Edinburgh EH2 2PF
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 00:00
Saturday10:00 - 00:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00