Copper Blossom in Edinburgh
About
Another prestigious venue on George Street with a terrace. It is renowned for its sophisticated mixology and floral-inspired design, attracting a fashionable crowd for evening cocktails before heading to a club.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
107 George St, Edinburgh EH2 3BG
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00