We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Copper Blossom in Edinburgh

Copper Blossom

About

Another prestigious venue on George Street with a terrace. It is renowned for its sophisticated mixology and floral-inspired design, attracting a fashionable crowd for evening cocktails before heading to a club.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

107 George St, Edinburgh EH2 3BG
+441312300617

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00