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Bar Prince in Edinburgh

Bar Prince

About

Located within the legendary The Balmoral, this is a classic luxury bar renowned for its impeccable service and elegant interior. It offers an exceptional selection of rare Scotch whiskies and refined cocktails, making it one of Edinburgh’s most prestigious drinking destinations.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

1 Princes St., Edinburgh EH2 2EQ
+441315562414

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:30
Saturday12:00 - 00:30
Sunday12:00 - 00:00