Bar Prince in Edinburgh
About
Located within the legendary The Balmoral, this is a classic luxury bar renowned for its impeccable service and elegant interior. It offers an exceptional selection of rare Scotch whiskies and refined cocktails, making it one of Edinburgh’s most prestigious drinking destinations.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
1 Princes St., Edinburgh EH2 2EQ
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:30
Saturday12:00 - 00:30
Sunday12:00 - 00:00