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Coco Boho in Edinburgh

Coco Boho

About

This is a stylish underground cocktail bar that combines Georgian-era elegance with a modern, energetic vibe. It features a Saturday Night Fever-inspired dance floor and DJ sets that continue until 3 a.m.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations

Contacts

125b George St, Edinburgh EH2 4JN
+441312255005

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday20:00 - 03:00
Thursday20:00 - 03:00
Friday20:00 - 03:00
Saturday20:00 - 03:00
Sunday22:00 - 03:00