Coco Boho in Edinburgh
About
This is a stylish underground cocktail bar that combines Georgian-era elegance with a modern, energetic vibe. It features a Saturday Night Fever-inspired dance floor and DJ sets that continue until 3 a.m.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Contacts
125b George St, Edinburgh EH2 4JN
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday20:00 - 03:00
Thursday20:00 - 03:00
Friday20:00 - 03:00
Saturday20:00 - 03:00
Sunday22:00 - 03:00