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1820 Rooftop Bar in Edinburgh

1820 Rooftop Bar

About

Located on the rooftop of the Johnnie Walker Princes Street building, it offers one of the finest panoramic views of Edinburgh Castle and the Old Town Edinburgh. The bar specializes in premium whisky-based cocktails and contemporary Scottish cuisine, making it an ideal spot for a sophisticated evening with spectacular city views.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

145 Princes St., Edinburgh EH2 4BL
+441313769494

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 22:00
Tuesday11:00 - 22:00
Wednesday11:00 - 22:00
Thursday11:00 - 00:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00