The Devil's Advocate in Edinburgh
About
Located in a former Victorian pumping station hidden down a narrow alley in the Old Town, this bar is renowned for its collection of more than 300 whiskies. It features an industrial-chic interior with exposed brick walls and wooden beams, creating a distinctive and atmospheric setting.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Pet-friendly
Contacts
9 Advocate's Cl, Edinburgh EH1 1ND
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00