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The Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh

The Voodoo Rooms

About

An elegant venue housed in a historic building, featuring gilded ceilings and a retro-glam atmosphere. The focus here is on live music (jazz and blues) and signature cocktails served in a sophisticated setting.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

19a W Register St, Edinburgh EH2 2AA
+441315567060

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday15:00 - 01:00
Saturday13:00 - 01:00
Sunday16:00 - 01:00