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FUK Cocktail Bar in Florence

FUK Cocktail Bar

About

A stylish cocktail bar in the center of Florence, Floreal Firenze is perfect for those who appreciate high-quality drinks and an upscale atmosphere.

Features

Full bar
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Via Giuseppe Verdi, 19/r, 50122 Firenze FI
+393279934047

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:30
Tuesday17:00 - 00:30
Wednesday17:00 - 00:30
Thursday17:00 - 00:30
Friday17:30 - 02:00
Saturday17:30 - 02:00
Sunday15:30 - 00:00