FUK Cocktail Bar in Florence
About
A stylish cocktail bar in the center of Florence, Floreal Firenze is perfect for those who appreciate high-quality drinks and an upscale atmosphere.
Features
Full bar
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Via Giuseppe Verdi, 19/r, 50122 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:30
Tuesday17:00 - 00:30
Wednesday17:00 - 00:30
Thursday17:00 - 00:30
Friday17:30 - 02:00
Saturday17:30 - 02:00
Sunday15:30 - 00:00