Rasputin in Florence
About
An iconic hidden speakeasy cocktail bar in Florence, the first of its kind in the city, Rasputin Florence blends a Prohibition-era atmosphere with Italian charm — featuring a secret entrance, dim lighting, red walls, velvet details, and candlelight.
Features
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Borgo Tegolaio, 21R, 50125 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 02:00
Tuesday19:00 - 02:00
Wednesday19:00 - 02:00
Thursday19:00 - 02:00
Friday19:00 - 02:00
Saturday19:00 - 02:00
Sunday19:00 - 02:00