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Caffè Paszkowski in Florence

Caffè Paszkowski

About

A historic, upscale café-concert venue in the heart of Florence, Caffè Concerto Paszkowski is perfect for those who appreciate refined cocktails, live music, and a touch of literary elegance.

Features

Wine list
Live music
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Seating
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Piazza della Repubblica, 6, 50123 Firenze FI
+39055210236

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 01:00
Tuesday08:00 - 01:00
Wednesday08:00 - 01:00
Thursday08:00 - 01:00
Friday08:00 - 01:30
Saturday09:00 - 02:00
Sunday08:00 - 01:00