Angel Roofbar & Dining in Florence
About
A stylish rooftop restaurant and bar atop Hotel Calimala in the heart of Florence, Angel Roofbar & Dining is known for its stunning views of the Florence Cathedral, Palazzo Vecchio, and the historic city center.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Via Calimala, 2, 50123 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 23:00