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La Petite in Florence

La Petite

About

A cozy and stylish bar in the center of Florence, SE·STO on Arno Rooftop Bar is popular among those seeking an elegant yet unpretentious atmosphere, combining modern design with Italian charm, a terrace for warm weather, and a perfect setting for aperitivo or late-night drinks.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine list
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Via Pellicceria, 30/R, 50121 Firenze FI
+39055212701

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 02:00
Tuesday11:30 - 02:00
Wednesday11:30 - 02:00
Thursday11:30 - 02:00
Friday11:30 - 02:00
Saturday11:30 - 02:00
Sunday11:30 - 02:00