La Petite in Florence
About
A cozy and stylish bar in the center of Florence, SE·STO on Arno Rooftop Bar is popular among those seeking an elegant yet unpretentious atmosphere, combining modern design with Italian charm, a terrace for warm weather, and a perfect setting for aperitivo or late-night drinks.
Features
Cocktail list
Wine list
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Via Pellicceria, 30/R, 50121 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 02:00
Tuesday11:30 - 02:00
Wednesday11:30 - 02:00
Thursday11:30 - 02:00
Friday11:30 - 02:00
Saturday11:30 - 02:00
Sunday11:30 - 02:00