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Leonardo Interactive Museum Florence in Florence

Leonardo Interactive Museum Florence

About

An engaging interactive museum dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci, where visitors explore his genius through working models of his inventions. The museum features 50–60 interactive machines, reproductions of his artworks, 3D holograms, and VR experiences — all designed to be touched and operated.

Features

Wi-Fi

Contacts

Via dei Servi, 66r, 50122 Firenze FI
+39055282966

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 19:00
Tuesday10:00 - 19:00
Wednesday10:00 - 19:00
Thursday10:00 - 19:00
Friday10:00 - 19:00
Saturday09:30 - 19:30
Sunday09:30 - 19:00