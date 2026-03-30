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Bargello Museum in Florence

Bargello Museum

About

One of Florence’s oldest art museums, housed in a 13th-century medieval palace. Its collection is renowned for Renaissance sculpture, including Donatello’s bronze David, Michelangelo’s Bacchus and Brutus, as well as works by Verrocchio and Cellini, alongside Medici weapons, ivory pieces, and della Robbia terracotta.

Contacts

Via del Proconsolo, 4, 50122 Firenze FI
+390550649440
bargellomusei.it

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:15 - 18:50
Tuesday08:15 - 18:50
Wednesday08:15 - 18:50
Thursday08:15 - 18:50
Friday08:15 - 18:50
Saturday08:15 - 18:50
Sunday08:15 - 18:50