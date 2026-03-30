Bargello Museum in Florence
About
One of Florence’s oldest art museums, housed in a 13th-century medieval palace. Its collection is renowned for Renaissance sculpture, including Donatello’s bronze David, Michelangelo’s Bacchus and Brutus, as well as works by Verrocchio and Cellini, alongside Medici weapons, ivory pieces, and della Robbia terracotta.
Contacts
Via del Proconsolo, 4, 50122 Firenze FI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:15 - 18:50
Tuesday08:15 - 18:50
Wednesday08:15 - 18:50
Thursday08:15 - 18:50
Friday08:15 - 18:50
Saturday08:15 - 18:50
Sunday08:15 - 18:50