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Ora d'Aria in Florence

Ora d'Aria

About

A restaurant serving modern Tuscan cuisine under the guidance of chef Marco Stabile, Ora d’Aria offers tasting menus — one focused on meat and the other on fish and seafood.

Features

Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Seating
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Valet parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Via dei Georgofili, 11R, 50100 Firenze FI
+390552001699

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:30 - 22:00
Tuesday18:30 - 22:00
Wednesday18:30 - 22:00
Thursday18:30 - 22:00
Friday18:30 - 22:00
Saturday18:30 - 22:00
Sunday18:30 - 22:00