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Santa Elisabetta in Florence

Santa Elisabetta

About

A two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Florence, located within the historic Byzantine tower Torre della Pagliazza at Hotel Brunelleschi Florence — Santa Elisabetta Florence.

Features

Seating
Full bar
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere

Contacts

Piazza Sant'Elisabetta, 3, 50122 Firenze FI
+390552737673

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:30 - 21:30
Wednesday12:30 - 21:30
Thursday12:30 - 21:30
Friday12:30 - 21:30
Saturday12:30 - 21:30
Sunday12:30 - 21:30