Borgo San Jacopo in Florence
About
A Michelin-starred restaurant in Florence, located within Hotel Lungarno as part of the Lungarno Collection, Borgo San Jacopo sits right on the banks of the Arno River, offering stunning views of Ponte Vecchio.
Features
Seating
Full bar
Table reservations
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Gluten-free dishes
Accepts cards
Contacts
Borgo San Jacopo 62/R, 50125, Florence, Italy
HOURS
Wednesday19:00 - 22:00
Thursday19:00 - 22:00
Friday19:00 - 22:00
Saturday19:00 - 22:00
Sunday19:00 - 22:00