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Borgo San Jacopo in Florence

Borgo San Jacopo

About

A Michelin-starred restaurant in Florence, located within Hotel Lungarno as part of the Lungarno Collection, Borgo San Jacopo sits right on the banks of the Arno River, offering stunning views of Ponte Vecchio.

Features

Seating
Full bar
Table reservations
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Gluten-free dishes
Accepts cards

Contacts

Borgo San Jacopo 62/R, 50125, Florence, Italy
+39 055 281661
HOURS
Wednesday19:00 - 22:00
Thursday19:00 - 22:00
Friday19:00 - 22:00
Saturday19:00 - 22:00
Sunday19:00 - 22:00