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À l'ancienne in Geneva

À l'ancienne

About

A cocktail bar with the atmosphere of traditional Swiss cuisine. The menu features authentic dishes and local delicacies, along with a variety of wines, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Pl. De-Grenus 4, 1201 Genève
+41223136269

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday21:00 - 02:00