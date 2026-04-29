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Musée d'histoire des sciences de la Ville de Genève in Geneva

Musée d'histoire des sciences de la Ville de Genève

About

Founded in 2000, this museum is located in a former observatory and dedicated to the development of science and technology. It showcases antique scientific instruments and interactive installations covering various fields of science, including astronomy and biology.

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00