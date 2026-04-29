Musée d'histoire des sciences de la Ville de Genève in Geneva
About
Founded in 2000, this museum is located in a former observatory and dedicated to the development of science and technology. It showcases antique scientific instruments and interactive installations covering various fields of science, including astronomy and biology.
Contacts
Rue de Lausanne 128, 1202 Genève
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00