We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Restaurant Les Armures in Geneva

Restaurant Les Armures

About

A historic restaurant in the heart of Geneva with an Alpine-style interior. It offers traditional Swiss dishes, including fondue and raclette, with a focus on local ingredients.

Features

Wine list
Terrace
Seating
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Rue du Soleil-Levant, 1204 Genève
+41228187171

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:30