Restaurant Les Armures in Geneva
About
A historic restaurant in the heart of Geneva with an Alpine-style interior. It offers traditional Swiss dishes, including fondue and raclette, with a focus on local ingredients.
Features
Wine list
Terrace
Seating
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Rue du Soleil-Levant, 1204 Genève
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30
Sunday12:00 - 22:30