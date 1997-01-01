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RU

La Cantine des Commerçants in Geneva

La Cantine des Commerçants

About

A restaurant with a cozy atmosphere and diverse cuisine, offering both Swiss and international dishes. A great place for friendly gatherings or family dinners with wine and cocktails.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash

Contacts

Bd Carl-Vogt 29, 1205 Genève
+41223281670

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00