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Brasserie Lipp in Geneva

Brasserie Lipp

About

A classic French brasserie with a cozy interior and Parisian atmosphere. The menu includes oysters, seafood, classic French dishes, and an extensive wine list.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Confédération Centre, Rue de la Confédération 8, 1204 Genève
+41223188030

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 01:00
Tuesday08:00 - 01:00
Wednesday08:00 - 01:00
Thursday08:00 - 01:00
Friday08:00 - 01:00
Saturday08:00 - 01:00
Sunday08:00 - 01:00