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IZUMI in Geneva

IZUMI

About

A Japanese restaurant using traditional techniques and modern influences. The menu features sushi, sashimi, and other classic Japanese dishes made from fresh ingredients, set in a cozy Japanese interior.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Quai des Bergues 33, 1201 Genève
+41229087525

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00