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RU

The Embassy in Guangzhou

The Embassy

About

A popular gastropub with international cuisine, renowned for its wide selection of drinks, including signature cocktails, craft beer, imported brands, and quality wines. The atmosphere is lively, with frequent theme nights and a vibrant bar.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Live music
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Suitable for events
Parking
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Shops 88–90, The Canton Place, Tianhe District, Guangzhou / 广州市天河区广粤天地88-90铺
+86 181 0020 0045
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 00:00
Tuesday11:00 - 00:00
Wednesday11:00 - 01:00
Thursday11:00 - 01:00
Friday11:00 - 02:00
Saturday11:00 - 02:00
Sunday11:00 - 00:00