The Embassy in Guangzhou
About
A popular gastropub with international cuisine, renowned for its wide selection of drinks, including signature cocktails, craft beer, imported brands, and quality wines. The atmosphere is lively, with frequent theme nights and a vibrant bar.
Features
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Live music
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Suitable for events
Parking
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Shops 88–90, The Canton Place, Tianhe District, Guangzhou / 广州市天河区广粤天地88-90铺
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 00:00
Tuesday11:00 - 00:00
Wednesday11:00 - 01:00
Thursday11:00 - 01:00
Friday11:00 - 02:00
Saturday11:00 - 02:00
Sunday11:00 - 00:00