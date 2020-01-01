The Loft в Mandarin Oriental Guangzhou in Guangzhou
About
An exclusive bar specializing in rare single malt whiskies and signature cocktails inspired by local traditions, which, combined with an extensive cigar list, makes it the ideal place for a relaxing evening or private business meetings.
Features
Cash
Accepts cards
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Contacts
Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou, 389 Tianhe Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou 510620
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 01:00
Saturday17:00 - 01:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00