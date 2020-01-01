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The Loft в Mandarin Oriental Guangzhou in Guangzhou

The Loft в Mandarin Oriental Guangzhou

About

An exclusive bar specializing in rare single malt whiskies and signature cocktails inspired by local traditions, which, combined with an extensive cigar list, makes it the ideal place for a relaxing evening or private business meetings.

Features

Cash
Accepts cards
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Wi-Fi

Contacts

Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou, 389 Tianhe Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou 510620
+86 20 3808 8883

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 01:00
Saturday17:00 - 01:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00