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Hideaway Temple in Guangzhou

Hideaway Temple

About

An atmospheric spot tucked away from the bustling streets, it offers a wide selection of drinks, including signature teas, coffees, cocktails, and refreshing fruit teas. Visitors can enjoy the unique setting, often styled like a traditional temple or Zen garden.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly
Parking

Contacts

Shop 201, 2F, 48 Miaoqian West Street, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou / 广州市越秀区庙前西街48号201, Dongshan Impression · Yifang Dongshan Cultural & Creative Park
+86 176 1205 2720
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 02:00
Tuesday16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday16:00 - 02:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday14:00 - 02:00
Sunday14:00 - 02:00