Hideaway Temple in Guangzhou
About
An atmospheric spot tucked away from the bustling streets, it offers a wide selection of drinks, including signature teas, coffees, cocktails, and refreshing fruit teas. Visitors can enjoy the unique setting, often styled like a traditional temple or Zen garden.
Features
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Quiet atmosphere
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
Shop 201, 2F, 48 Miaoqian West Street, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou / 广州市越秀区庙前西街48号201, Dongshan Impression · Yifang Dongshan Cultural & Creative Park
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 02:00
Tuesday16:00 - 02:00
Wednesday16:00 - 02:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday14:00 - 02:00
Sunday14:00 - 02:00