The Loop Lounge in Guangzhou
About
A stylish bar located in the Tianhe district, it's known for its modern atmosphere and diverse selection of alcoholic drinks, making it a staple of the city's nightlife.
Features
Accepts cards
Seating
Cash
Panoramic view
DJ sets
Cocktail list
Table reservations
Contacts
Shop 120-2, 1F, Link Plaza, No. 36 Machang Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou / 广州市天河区马场路36号领展广场L1
HOURS
Monday20:30 - 03:00
Tuesday20:30 - 03:00
Wednesday20:30 - 03:00
Thursday20:30 - 03:00
Friday21:30 - 05:30
Saturday21:30 - 05:30
Sunday20:30 - 03:00