JoJo’s Riverside in Guangzhou
About
A stylish rooftop bar with 360-degree views of the Pearl River and skyscrapers, it offers a vibrant atmosphere, handcrafted cocktails, international cuisine, and an outdoor terrace perfect for evening drinks and parties.
Features
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Panoramic view
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Gluten-free dishes
Table reservations
Private dining
Suitable for events
Parking
Wi-Fi
Contacts
B11, Party Pier (琶醍), 118 Modiesha Street / Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou 510308
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 02:00