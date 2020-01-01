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JoJo’s Riverside in Guangzhou

JoJo’s Riverside

About

A stylish rooftop bar with 360-degree views of the Pearl River and skyscrapers, it offers a vibrant atmosphere, handcrafted cocktails, international cuisine, and an outdoor terrace perfect for evening drinks and parties.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Panoramic view
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Gluten-free dishes
Table reservations
Private dining
Suitable for events
Parking
Wi-Fi

Contacts

B11, Party Pier (琶醍), 118 Modiesha Street / Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou 510308
+86 20 8977 9998

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 02:00