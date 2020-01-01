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RU

Zapata’s in Guangzhou

Zapata’s

About

A popular Mexican bar and restaurant located in the Party Pier art cluster in Guangzhou. It's known for its energetic atmosphere, live music, and views of the Pearl River.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Panoramic view
Live music
Full bar
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Parking
Wi-Fi

Contacts

Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou 510308
+86 20 8957 2686

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday16:00 - 04:00
Saturday17:00 - 04:00
Sunday17:00 - 04:00