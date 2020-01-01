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Woo Bar in Guangzhou

Woo Bar

About

A flagship concept bar and one of Guangzhou's most stylish nightlife spots, combining art, fine mixology, and contemporary electronic music.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Full bar
Cocktail list
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

W Guangzhou, 26 Xiancun Road, Pearl River New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou 510623
+86 20 6628 6628

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 01:00
Saturday10:00 - 01:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00