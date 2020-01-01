Woo Bar in Guangzhou
About
A flagship concept bar and one of Guangzhou's most stylish nightlife spots, combining art, fine mixology, and contemporary electronic music.
Features
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Full bar
Cocktail list
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
W Guangzhou, 26 Xiancun Road, Pearl River New Town, Tianhe District, Guangzhou 510623
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 01:00
Saturday10:00 - 01:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00