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The Shamrock in Guangzhou

The Shamrock

About

An atmospheric establishment offering a classic Irish atmosphere, quality drinks including draft beer, and hearty snacks, making it a popular spot.

Features

Accepts cards
Seating
Cash
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Full bar
Wine list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Private dining
Suitable for events
Wi-Fi

Contacts

A206, 2F, Wuyang Tea City, No. 8 Zhongyun Road, Zhongcun Street, Panyu District, Guangzhou 511400
+86 139 1839 4924
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday14:00 - 02:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00