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RU

Cages Guangzhou in Guangzhou

Cages Guangzhou

About

A popular restaurant and sports bar known for its lively atmosphere, hot dishes, and cold beverages. Patrons praise the attentive service and high-quality food, making it a great place to relax and meet.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Panoramic view
Live music
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Private dining
Suitable for events
Wi-Fi
Parking

Contacts

3rd & 4th Floor, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No. 118 Modiesha Street, Haizhu District, Guangzhou
+86 180 5425 0188
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday11:00 - 02:00
Sunday11:00 - 02:00