Cages Guangzhou in Guangzhou
About
A popular restaurant and sports bar known for its lively atmosphere, hot dishes, and cold beverages. Patrons praise the attentive service and high-quality food, making it a great place to relax and meet.
Features
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Panoramic view
Live music
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Private dining
Suitable for events
Wi-Fi
Parking
Contacts
3rd & 4th Floor, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum, No. 118 Modiesha Street, Haizhu District, Guangzhou
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 02:00
Tuesday17:00 - 02:00
Wednesday17:00 - 02:00
Thursday17:00 - 02:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday11:00 - 02:00
Sunday11:00 - 02:00