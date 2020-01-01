Mr. Rocky in Guangzhou
About
A combination of an American grill bar and nightclub: Wild West aesthetics with a modern edge. The wood and leather interior creates a powerful vibe. Renowned for its steaks and live music, it's popular with expats and locals alike. Excellent service and a friendly bar in the city center.
Features
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Panoramic view
Live music
Full bar
Cocktail list
Table reservations
Suitable for events
Parking
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Shop 06–07, Block B, Zhujiang Party Pier Beer Culture & Creative Arts Zone, 118 Modiesha Street, Haizhu District, Guangzhou
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 03:00
Tuesday11:30 - 03:00
Wednesday11:30 - 03:00
Thursday11:30 - 03:00
Friday11:30 - 03:00
Saturday11:30 - 03:00
Sunday11:30 - 03:00