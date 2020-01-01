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Mr. Rocky in Guangzhou

Mr. Rocky

About

A combination of an American grill bar and nightclub: Wild West aesthetics with a modern edge. The wood and leather interior creates a powerful vibe. Renowned for its steaks and live music, it's popular with expats and locals alike. Excellent service and a friendly bar in the city center.

Features

Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Terrace
Panoramic view
Live music
Full bar
Cocktail list
Table reservations
Suitable for events
Parking
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Shop 06–07, Block B, Zhujiang Party Pier Beer Culture & Creative Arts Zone, 118 Modiesha Street, Haizhu District, Guangzhou
+86 20 8908 0018

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 03:00
Tuesday11:30 - 03:00
Wednesday11:30 - 03:00
Thursday11:30 - 03:00
Friday11:30 - 03:00
Saturday11:30 - 03:00
Sunday11:30 - 03:00